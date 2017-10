“Get alone with Jesus, and He will comfort your hearts, and restore your weary souls.”

“I hope you will not give way to doubts and despondency; but do what you can, leave the rest to God. Blessed is the man who has the God of Jacob for his Helper; he need not fear either want or pain, or death. The more you can realize this, the happier will you become; and the only means for so doing is to hold frequent communion with God in prayer. Get alone with Jesus, and He will comfort your hearts, and restore your weary souls”

C H Spurgeon (Autobiography 1:351).