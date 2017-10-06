Now I Know

by Charles R. Swindoll

Scriptures: Job 3:1–26

There are times when others’ words only make our troubles worse. That may seem too elementary to mention, so why would I? Well, have you learned it? Are you still listening to everybody? If so, it’s small wonder that you’re confused.

There are times when God’s ways only make us more confused. There, I’ve said it. I’ve been wanting to say that all through this chapter, and I finally worked up the courage. My point? Don’t expect to understand everything that happens when it occurs.

I don’t care if you have a Ph.D. you earned at Yale or in Scotland. Just stand in front of the mirror, all alone, nobody around, shrug, and say, “I don’t know . . . I really don’t know.” You can add, “I can’t tell you why that happened. I don’t know.” Repeat the words several times: “I don’t know.”

The great news is that God never shrugs. He never says that. With acute perception He says, “I know exactly why this happened. I know the way you take. I know why. I know how long you’ll be there, and I know what will be the end result.” Shrugging and deity are incompatible.

While you’re shrugging in genuine humility, saying, “I don’t know,” He’s saying, “Good for you. Rely on Me in the mystery. Trust Me.” God never promised He would inform us all about His plan ahead of time; He’s just promised He has one. Ultimately, it’s for our good and His glory. He knows—we don’t. That’s why we shrug and admit, “I don’t know.” So, if you and I meet someday and you ask me a deep, difficult question, don’t be surprised if I shrug and say, “I don’t know.”

But I do know this: The death of His Son was not in vain; Christ died for you; and if you believe in Him, He will forgive your sins, and you will go to live with Him forever. You’ll have heaven and all the blessings of it, I do know that.

It’s a tough journey, getting there. Full of confusion, struggle, shrugs, followed by a lot of “I don’t knows.” But when the heavens open and we’re there, hey, there will be no more shrugs, and you’ll be able to say, “Now I know!”