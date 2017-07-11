AT THE HEART OF THE MATTER How the Crucifixion Saves Us

The crucifixion was an event that can never be duplicated and will never need to be repeated

By Charles F Stanley

The cross is the heart of the Christian life. The crucifixion is the divine transaction that saves us. Only the blood of Christ can cleanse us from sin and reconcile us to the Father. Although the Jews and the Romans viewed the crucifixion as the execution of a criminal, God saw it as the perfect atoning sacrifice that allowed Him to justify sinful mankind.

Christ’s sacrifice surpassed all the previous sacrifices (Heb. 9:24-26). The Old Testament priests entered the temple to offer the blood of animals year after year. But Jesus entered one time into the holy place in heaven to appear before God and “put away sin by the sacrifice of Himself” (v. 26).

Sin is so evil that we cannot ignore, excuse, or rationalize it. Those who die in their sins without the Savior will pay the penalty of eternal separation from God. Our sin cost the heavenly Father the death of His beloved Son whom He willingly sent to die for us so we could be justified and not have to pay for our own sin.

The crucifixion was the only moment in eternity when the Godhead was separated. As Jesus hung on the cross, He cried out, “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” (Matt. 27:46). In those horrible moments when the sins of the world were laid on Him, He bore the weight of all our guilt, and for the first time since eternity past, He felt the separation from His Father.

The crucifixion was an event that can never be duplicated and will never need to be repeated. Christ’s atoning death happened on one day and in one moment in history. It was sufficient to pay for all the sins of everyone who’s lived or will live from Adam until Jesus returns. Christ never has to suffer and die again.

The death of Christ covered everything. Nothing can compare with what Jesus accomplished on the cross, and nothing else is required to pay for our salvation. Christ’s crucifixion makes forgiveness possible for everyone who believes in Him. And for those who do, their future is secure because their names are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.

There were three crosses on the hill that day. On one was a blaspheming criminal; in the middle was the Son of God paying the penalty for sin; and on the third cross hung a repentant sinner saying, “Jesus, remember me when You come in Your kingdom!” (Luke 23:42). There was nothing he could do except believe that Jesus was the Messiah, and Christ answered him, “Today you shall be with Me in Paradise” (v. 43).

The only way to be saved is through faith in Jesus Christ.