His Word Is Final

17 And Elijah the Tishbite, who was of the inhabitants of Gilead, said unto Ahab, As the Lord God of Israel liveth, before whom I stand, there shall not be dew nor rain these years, but according to my word.

God keeps His promises. It’s a major part of His immutable nature. He doesn’t hold out hope with nice-sounding words, then renege on what He said He would do. God is neither fickle nor moody. And He never lies. As my own father used to say of people with integrity, “His word is His bond.”

When you stop to think about it, it was because of a promise of God that Elijah came on the biblical scene in the first place. It was the prophet’s unpopular task to announce God’s message to the king. That message had to do with a terrible drought that was coming: the drought would last for years, and it would not end “except by my word” (1 Kings 17:1). That message was not only a wake-up call to get Ahab’s attention, it was also a not-so-subtle reminder that, even though Ahab thought he was in charge, “the God of Israel lives,” and He alone determines what will happen and when.

Elijah’s heroism in standing before the king of the land and telling him what he didn’t want to hear came from the man of God’s confidence in the word of his Lord. The Master of heaven had spoken, and that was the message Elijah brought to the attention of Ahab. God promised a drought, and nothing Ahab could do would keep it from arriving or diminish its devastating results. Furthermore, God had assured the prophet, who passed it on to the king, that the drought would not end until God determined it would end. Period. End of announcement. Exit Elijah. Bring on the drought.

The very thing that God had communicated through His prophet came to pass. Exactly as God promised, there was not a drop of rain to relieve the scorched earth. The land became parched and barren as months passed, turning into years. Rivers no longer flowed, streams dried up, wells ran dry, crops burned to a brown crisp, animals died, and the king found himself totally helpless to interfere with God’s act of judgment.

God keeps His promises. Agree with it or not, His word is final. He never forgets anything He promises. That’s right . . . never.

— Charles R. Swindoll